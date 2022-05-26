Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,659 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chewy by 5,903.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chewy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

CHWY stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,195. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.95.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

