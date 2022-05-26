Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after purchasing an additional 470,982 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,664,000 after purchasing an additional 137,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $689.78.

Shares of CHTR opened at $487.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.80. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.33 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

