Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives $25.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.05.

CHNG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 94.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 40.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. 146,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,512. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -96.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

