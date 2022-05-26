Ceres (CERES) Market Cap Achieves $399,463.22

Ceres (CERES) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 26th. Ceres has a total market cap of $399,463.22 and $33,868.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded up 83.5% against the US dollar. One Ceres coin can now be bought for approximately $72.47 or 0.00245637 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ceres alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 208.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,088.42 or 1.59602006 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 392.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00501694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00031432 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 24,938 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.