Centric Swap (CNS) Market Cap Tops $303,156.89

Centric Swap (CNS) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $303,156.89 and approximately $1.41 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 190.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,446.60 or 1.40186840 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00025650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 505.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00502315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031698 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

