Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stake Raised by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CENTA traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $41.34. The company had a trading volume of 180,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,184. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $38.56 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

