Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.98

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and traded as low as $8.98. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 9,200 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.98.
Centerra Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centerra Gold (CAGDF)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.