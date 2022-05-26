Centene (NYSE:CNC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNC. Mizuho upped their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

NYSE:CNC opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.40. Centene has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $89.92.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Centene by 46.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 651,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,303,000 after purchasing an additional 207,643 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

