Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CLBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.24.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellebrite DI (CLBT)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.