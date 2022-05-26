Celestica (TSE:CLS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.37

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.37 and traded as low as C$13.09. Celestica shares last traded at C$13.28, with a volume of 120,740 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.12, for a total value of C$604,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,792 shares in the company, valued at C$1,750,636.09. Also, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 20,853 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.25, for a total value of C$318,064.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$627,648.61.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

