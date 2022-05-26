CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the April 30th total of 169,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,736,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBD Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get CBD Life Sciences alerts:

CBD Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBD Life Sciences Inc engages in the development and marketing a line of cannabidiol based organic products. Its cannabidiol based organic products include hemp drops, massage oils, recovery pain relief creams, anxiety and sleep solutions supplements, edibles, and a line of pet products. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBD Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.