CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the April 30th total of 169,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,736,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CBD Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
CBD Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
