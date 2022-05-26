Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $204.01

Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $204.01 and last traded at $205.53, with a volume of 662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

