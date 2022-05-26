Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $204.01

Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $204.01 and last traded at $205.53, with a volume of 662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.73.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.
The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
About Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.
