Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.29 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) will announce $49.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.72 million and the highest is $50.56 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $36.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $201.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.06 million to $203.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $230.39 million, with estimates ranging from $216.96 million to $238.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the third quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,133. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.