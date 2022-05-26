Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives $62.57 Average PT from Analysts

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.57.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $401,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,754. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $539.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.26). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 52.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

