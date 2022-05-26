Casdin Capital LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)

Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 206,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. Casdin Capital LLC owned 0.19% of LianBio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In other LianBio news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $315,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,661,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,999,090.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ LIAN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,204. LianBio has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.75). As a group, equities analysts predict that LianBio will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

