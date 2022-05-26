Casdin Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) by 433.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Seer worth $18,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seer by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,823 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter valued at $1,747,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seer by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Seer by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEER stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,723. The company has a market capitalization of $504.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 3.20. Seer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59.

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5241.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEER. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 52,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $529,787.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

