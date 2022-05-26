Casdin Capital LLC Cuts Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Casdin Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 670,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,000 shares during the quarter. Twist Bioscience comprises 1.5% of Casdin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $51,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWST. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,964,000 after buying an additional 205,147 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,134,000 after buying an additional 205,147 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,434,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,479,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,891,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,103,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $34,058.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $184,114.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,333 shares of company stock worth $800,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TWST traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,690. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.20. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $139.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.27.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

