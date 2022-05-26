Casdin Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,138,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Verve Therapeutics accounts for about 3.3% of Casdin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Casdin Capital LLC owned about 6.51% of Verve Therapeutics worth $115,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

VERV stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 30,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,337. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.73. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $115,198.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

