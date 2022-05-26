Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Carter’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Carter’s has a payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carter’s to earn $9.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. Carter’s has a one year low of $71.36 and a one year high of $111.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average is $94.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRI. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

