Cartenna Capital LP Sells 15,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cartenna Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 1.4% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 493.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.60. 14,863,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,922,895. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

