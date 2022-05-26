Cartenna Capital LP Sells 126,500 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cartenna Capital LP lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126,500 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 2.7% of Cartenna Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 643,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,439,000 after buying an additional 65,325 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.95.

Shares of CNI traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.53. 1,326,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,526. The stock has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.25. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

