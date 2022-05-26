Cartenna Capital LP Has $9.38 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Cartenna Capital LP lessened its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,254 shares during the period. KBR makes up about 3.5% of Cartenna Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cartenna Capital LP owned about 0.14% of KBR worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in KBR by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,395,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,058,000 after purchasing an additional 527,443 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in KBR by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of KBR by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of KBR by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,001,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after acquiring an additional 441,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,212 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 795,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.19. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

