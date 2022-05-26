Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.30. 891,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 38,109,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

