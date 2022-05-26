CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.62 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.75.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,280. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $1,282,441. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 12.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 177,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 17.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $332,000.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.