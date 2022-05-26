CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.34. CarGurus posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

CARG stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $525,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,441. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at about $117,000.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

