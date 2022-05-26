CargoX Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.54 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CXO) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. CargoX has a market cap of $20.54 million and $73,324.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0989 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CargoX Profile

CXO is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

