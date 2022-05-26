Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) CFO Acquires $43,500.00 in Stock

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 3,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of CSII stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. The company has a market cap of $669.28 million, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.58.
Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.38 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSII shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.
Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.
