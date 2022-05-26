Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Position Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.05% of Cardinal Health worth $292,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $57.74 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

