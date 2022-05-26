Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives $26.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $25,416.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,235 shares of company stock worth $130,108 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $483,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 174,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 507,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,811. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $434.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

