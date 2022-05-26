Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Takes $2.97 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,017,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,748,000 after purchasing an additional 207,250 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,186,000 after purchasing an additional 505,253 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,956,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,714,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,966,000 after purchasing an additional 330,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,644,000 after purchasing an additional 386,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

MNST traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,060. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.46.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

