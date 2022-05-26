Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Purchases New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.4% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, reaching $183.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,009,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,697,449. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $497.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.78.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,279,275. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

