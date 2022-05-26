Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Purchases New Shares in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 283,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,570,000. iShares Global Healthcare ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.70% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

IXJ stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.87. The company had a trading volume of 191,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,571. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.57.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

