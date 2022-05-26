Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 254,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 2.3% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.59. 13,809,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,951,723. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

