Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,000. PepsiCo comprises 1.2% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 76,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 487,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,722,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.97. 5,779,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,630,208. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.61 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $233.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

