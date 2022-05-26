Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,512,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 194,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 27,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after purchasing an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on GE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.53. 7,091,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,924,026. The company has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 52-week low of $71.14 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

