Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Invests $3.29 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $567,426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,932,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,027,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,593 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $105.54. 5,494,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,168,607. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.52.
In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
