Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Invests $2.31 Million in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWY traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $66.00. 2,674,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,637. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $62.17 and a 1-year high of $94.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

