Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Buys Shares of 50,000 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Infosys by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Infosys by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. 19,045,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,326,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

