Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires Shares of 724,182 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 724,182 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,000. NOV accounts for approximately 2.8% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.19% of NOV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 36.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of NOV in the third quarter worth $132,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NYSE NOV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.18. 2,033,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,739,883. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.67%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

