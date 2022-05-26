Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in UBS Group by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 121,016 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,142,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,151,000 after buying an additional 134,348 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in UBS Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,747,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after buying an additional 80,686 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in UBS Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,412,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,871,000 after buying an additional 1,906,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in UBS Group by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 262,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 187,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.54. 3,208,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,104,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on UBS. Barclays decreased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

