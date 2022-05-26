Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

CRNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.08) to GBX 285 ($3.59) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 235 ($2.96) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricorn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.33.

OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.17.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

