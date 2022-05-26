Capital One Financial Comments on Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,549,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,610 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,126.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,946,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $111,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

