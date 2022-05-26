Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Canadian Solar updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $48.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,612 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $148,333,000 after purchasing an additional 65,797 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,030,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,004 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,456 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

