Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Canadian Solar updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,612 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $148,333,000 after buying an additional 65,797 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,030,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,004 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,456 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

