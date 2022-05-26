Calvin Clovis Everett Purchases 20,000 Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,374,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,605,975.

Calvin Clovis Everett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Calvin Clovis Everett purchased 20,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$11,400.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Calvin Clovis Everett purchased 100,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00.

Shares of LGD stock opened at C$0.57 on Thursday. Liberty Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.82. The stock has a market cap of C$180.02 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGD shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares set a C$1.80 price target on Liberty Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

