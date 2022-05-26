Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.75.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of CAL opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 2,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Caleres by 117.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 186,442 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Caleres by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 25.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 20.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 22,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.