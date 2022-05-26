Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Caleres to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.