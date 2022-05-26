Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.74. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 21.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesarstone (Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesarstone (CSTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.