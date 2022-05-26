Bytom One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.57 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $16.25 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00219433 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002059 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006749 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000634 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,755,394,406 coins and its circulating supply is 1,658,589,050 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

