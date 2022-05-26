ByteNext (BNU) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

ByteNext (BNU) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $344,629.44 and approximately $1,098.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 162.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,157.56 or 1.21819646 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 57.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00025507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 452.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.45 or 0.00500140 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00032032 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

